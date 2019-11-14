John T. Mills Purchases 4,000 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Stock

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 478,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,747. Consol Energy Inc has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $329.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Consol Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Consol Energy from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

