Johnson Controls International’s (JCI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.05. 272,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,301,055. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 37,986 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $1,682,399.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 132,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,070.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after buying an additional 44,072 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 207.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 353,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.