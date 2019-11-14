JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust (LON:JAI) Trading 0.6% Higher

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 369.96 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 368.17 ($4.81), 43,883 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 125,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of $345.83 million and a P/E ratio of 16.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 361.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAI)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

