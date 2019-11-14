JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $127.99. 2,786,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,641,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $114.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $131.29. The company has a market capitalization of $407.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.