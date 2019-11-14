Just Group’s (JUST) “Top Pick” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JUST. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 107.29 ($1.40).

LON JUST traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 65.10 ($0.85). The stock had a trading volume of 425,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.30 ($1.44). The stock has a market cap of $680.57 million and a PE ratio of -50.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Analyst Recommendations for Just Group (LON:JUST)

