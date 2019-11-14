K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €16.00 ($18.60) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SDF. Independent Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. K&S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.27 ($18.92).

SDF stock opened at €12.05 ($14.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10. K&S has a 12 month low of €11.89 ($13.82) and a 12 month high of €18.61 ($21.64). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.72 and its 200 day moving average is €14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

