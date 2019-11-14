Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KALV. Svb Leerink started coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 52,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,571. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 144.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.