Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.94 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 21.10%.

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,642. The company has a market capitalization of $215.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

