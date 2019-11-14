Kathryn C. Zoon Sells 3,082 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,082 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $166,890.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $997,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EBS opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $73.89.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Laidlaw set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

