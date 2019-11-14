Keith M. Shull Sells 21,085 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NXPI stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

