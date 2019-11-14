Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 64,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kelso Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,084 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Kelso Technologies worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

