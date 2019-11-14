Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 93.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEL. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.55.

Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.37. The company had a trading volume of 285,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,221. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg bought 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.93 per share, with a total value of C$87,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$353,068.51. Also, Director David John Wilson bought 45,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,010,553.49. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 191,100 shares of company stock valued at $526,602.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

