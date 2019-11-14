Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $216.27

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $216.27 and traded as high as $242.00. Kenmare Resources shares last traded at $237.00, with a volume of 60,704 shares trading hands.

KMR has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

