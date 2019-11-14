Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.21

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) declared an annual dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

NYSE KEN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604. Kenon has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kenon from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.