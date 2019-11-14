Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €25.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JEN. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.53 ($32.01).

Shares of JEN stock traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €27.94 ($32.49). The stock had a trading volume of 178,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a one year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a one year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

