Kevin A. Barr Sells 9,112 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) insider Kevin A. Barr sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $260,147.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,132.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin A. Barr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Kevin A. Barr acquired 14 shares of Terex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $351.96.

Terex stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Terex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

