Keybank National Association OH Buys New Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Stephens upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $74,281.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,612.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $212,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

