Keybank National Association OH Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the second quarter worth about $27,568,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CBIZ by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,006,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 1.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.32. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $37,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $103,806.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,648.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,937. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.