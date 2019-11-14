Keybank National Association OH Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,972 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 63.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 283.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.