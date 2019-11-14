Keybank National Association OH Sells 21,725 Shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,725 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Milacron were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCRN. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Milacron in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Milacron by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Milacron in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Milacron by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Milacron in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Milacron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCRN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Milacron in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Milacron stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Milacron Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Milacron had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ling An-Heid sold 9,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $152,146.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.