KeyCorp Comments on Magna International Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a report issued on Sunday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter.

Get Magna International alerts:

TSE:MG opened at C$73.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. Magna International has a one year low of C$57.34 and a one year high of C$76.11.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,075,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,397,649.73. Also, Senior Officer Guenther Friedrich Apfalter sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.54, for a total value of C$4,232,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,770,028.83. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,313 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,137.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.