Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Chairman Purchases $5,991,000.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,991,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,779,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,306,535.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

