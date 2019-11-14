KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $176.21

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.21 and last traded at $175.28, with a volume of 17169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

In related news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total value of $1,243,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,815 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

