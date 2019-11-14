Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €49.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.85 ($53.31).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

