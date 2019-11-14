Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Stake Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 127.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,349,000 after acquiring an additional 584,489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,831,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 512,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $43.98 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

