Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.63. Koss shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Koss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 million, a PE ratio of 166.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.33%.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

