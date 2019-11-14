Kuai Token (KT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.44 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00243948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.01458156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036053 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00147104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,723,301 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

