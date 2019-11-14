Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) versus UCB (NASDAQ:UCBJF) Head to Head Analysis

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) and UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

This table compares Kura Oncology and UCB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$60.45 million ($1.72) -8.69 UCB $4.55 billion 3.22 $575.43 million N/A N/A

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Oncology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kura Oncology and UCB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 0 9 0 3.00 UCB 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kura Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 82.27%. Given Kura Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kura Oncology is more favorable than UCB.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Oncology and UCB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -31.05% -28.14% UCB N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kura Oncology has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UCB has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kura Oncology beats UCB on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It is also developing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment of patients with tumors that have dysregulated activity due to mutations or other mechanisms in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia protein-protein interaction. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.