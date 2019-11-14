Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,782 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $25,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,844,000 after acquiring an additional 572,088 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 496.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 557,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 464,161 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,132,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of LH stock opened at $167.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $178.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.90.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $415,742.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.