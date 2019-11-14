Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

JNJ stock opened at $131.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.92. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

