Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LXS. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €77.30 ($89.88) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.85 ($69.59).

Shares of LXS traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €62.32 ($72.47). The stock had a trading volume of 257,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is €58.53 and its 200 day moving average is €53.20. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 12-month high of €62.36 ($72.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

