Lendingblock Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $151,930.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Lendingblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Liquid and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00244400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.01463423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00147281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lendingblock Token Profile

Lendingblock’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,798,472 tokens. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com.

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Liquid, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

