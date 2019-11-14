Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.42.

Shares of LII stock opened at $252.41 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.11 and a 200-day moving average of $260.15.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $2,008,045.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total transaction of $128,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $485,829.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,595 shares of company stock worth $2,394,131 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

