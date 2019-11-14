Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.10

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.10 and last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 70165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $140,503.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPT. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 121,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,989 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LPT)

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.