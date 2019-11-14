Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter worth $56,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,939.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter worth about $214,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,149,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.35. 54,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,648. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.