Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,050. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $327.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 19.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 46.2% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 617,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

