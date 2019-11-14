Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ (LCTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 412.82% from the stock’s current price.

LCTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

