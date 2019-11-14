Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 20,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,048. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Liquidia Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

In related news, SVP Timothy Albury sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $40,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

