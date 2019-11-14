Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $601,000 Stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,725 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,643,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,079,000 after buying an additional 4,946,203 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,400,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,220,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,422,000 after buying an additional 1,708,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,374,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,879,000.

Gardner Denver stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.97. 39,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

GDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

