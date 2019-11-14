Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,417.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.43. 23,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,608. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 36.51 and a current ratio of 36.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 68.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 31,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,595,499.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,503 shares of company stock worth $5,034,639 in the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.