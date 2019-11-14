Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 230.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIVX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Livexlive Media has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 437.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 64,663 shares of company stock valued at $153,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 643.4% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 315,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 273,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.