LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Trading Up 2.8%

LMS Capital PLC (LON:LMS) shares were up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.29 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54.75 ($0.72), approximately 18,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 21,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.25 ($0.70).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 million and a PE ratio of -9.31.

LMS Capital Company Profile (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

