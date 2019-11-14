Loop Capital Trims SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Target Price to $15.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target cut by analysts at Loop Capital to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $49,727,475.45. Also, CEO David B. Katzman bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $684,500.00. Insiders purchased 43,800 shares of company stock worth $808,019 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $325,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

