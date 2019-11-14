LRM Coin (LRM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. LRM Coin has a market cap of $871.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LRM Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, LRM Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00242479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.01452616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00145200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

LRM Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin. The official website for LRM Coin is lrmcoin.com.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LRM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LRM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

