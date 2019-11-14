Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. Luckin Coffee’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.54. 5,991,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,643. Luckin Coffee has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LK shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

