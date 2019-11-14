Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.68.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.29. 1,031,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$303,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$675,220.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

