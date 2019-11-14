LUXCoin (LUX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,696.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1,696.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,775,521 coins and its circulating supply is 6,775,521 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

