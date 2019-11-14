Lympo (LYM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $24,794.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lympo has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Fatbtc, HADAX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00244400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.01463423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00147281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Kucoin, Gate.io, HADAX, Fatbtc, IDEX, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

