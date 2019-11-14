M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Update

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the September 30th total of 350,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 222,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on M/I Homes from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE MHO traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $43.45. 115,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.98. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.