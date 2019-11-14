Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 76,200 ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1,924.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCB. BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

ArcBest stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.99. ArcBest Corp has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

